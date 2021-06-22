CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $383,828.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

