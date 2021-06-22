Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $153.22 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $153.22 million and approximately $40.86 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

