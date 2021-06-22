Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Reaches $416.15 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $416.15 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00005703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00047294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00113916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00155889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.94 or 1.00456808 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

