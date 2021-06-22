Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.01 million and $2.83 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,853,727 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

