Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Celsion shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,843,877 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,423.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

