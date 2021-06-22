Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

