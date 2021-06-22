Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

