Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Gabrielle Sulzberger Purchases 21,084 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -6.35. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,003,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.