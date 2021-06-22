CertiK Trading Down 32.9% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $39.55 million and $3.67 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00108973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,818.84 or 1.00026624 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,757,626 coins and its circulating supply is 45,307,402 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

