CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 97,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,200. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -209.19, a PEG ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,423 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

