CHADS VC Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $6,316.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00650640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00078143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039026 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,448,672 coins and its circulating supply is 48,266,913 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

