Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Up 3.5%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 67,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 121,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

