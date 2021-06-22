ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ChartEx has a market cap of $208,095.09 and approximately $7,456.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00116240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00156378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.60 or 0.99897489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

