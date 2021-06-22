ChatCoin (CHAT) One Day Volume Tops $126,583.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $126,583.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,181.22 or 0.99569739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027322 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

