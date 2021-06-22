CheesecakeSwap Token Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $520,506.66 and approximately $138,784.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00112531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00157780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.04 or 1.00094422 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003055 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.