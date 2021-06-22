Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.74. 188,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704,229. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.