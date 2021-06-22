Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Down 5.7%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73. 7,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 983,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

The company has a market cap of $664.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $16,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

