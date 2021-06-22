China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 6,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

