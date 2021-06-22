China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. China Finance Online shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 5,588 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products.

