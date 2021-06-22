Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.46. 13,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

