Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

CI traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

