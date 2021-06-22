Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 6,434,979 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIDM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

