Cintas’ (CTAS) “Conviction-Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $411.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $387.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

CTAS opened at $362.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.67. Cintas has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

