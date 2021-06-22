Cipher Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Cipher has a market capitalization of $104,977.01 and $97,687.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00179694 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001537 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.45 or 0.00608071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

