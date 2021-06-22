Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

