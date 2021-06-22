Citadel (CTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Citadel has a market capitalization of $65,272.86 and approximately $33.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

