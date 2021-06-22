Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. 6,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,657. The stock has a market cap of $755.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

