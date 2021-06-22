Citigroup Inc. Acquires 145,446 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

