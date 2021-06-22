Citigroup Inc. Acquires 93,884 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,884 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $21,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 110,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,786,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.75.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

