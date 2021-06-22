Citigroup Inc. Buys 571,416 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

