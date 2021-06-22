Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $389.21 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.03 and a 52-week high of $391.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

