Citigroup Inc. Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 893.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.35% of CoreLogic worth $20,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 800,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 658,786 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1,479.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

