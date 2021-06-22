Citigroup Inc. Has $22.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

VO stock opened at $234.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

