Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. 827,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,156,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.76. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

