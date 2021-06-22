Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 987,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,869,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $1,878,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $20,002,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter worth $24,947,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

