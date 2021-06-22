Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.37. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 99,260 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $552.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 967,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 709,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

