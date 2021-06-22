Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.