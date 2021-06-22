ClearBridge Investments Ltd Acquires 26,780 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 7.1% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $168,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

UNP traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.13. 35,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,975. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.