ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Sells $464,250.00 in Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 220,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $387.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.02. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 22.55 and a quick ratio of 21.50.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLPT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,324 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 742.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 573,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 109,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

