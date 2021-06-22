Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $145,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,562,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -173.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

