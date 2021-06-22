Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.49. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 285,801 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.