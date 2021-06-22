Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.45% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $112,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $14,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

