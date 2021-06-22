Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.51. 1,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 189,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $472.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,216,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

