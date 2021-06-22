CoinMetro Token Market Capitalization Tops $75.35 Million (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. CoinMetro Token has a total market capitalization of $75.35 million and approximately $207,661.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinMetro Token coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.06 or 0.00627861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00076096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.20 or 0.06970041 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Coin Profile

CoinMetro Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,816,044 coins and its circulating supply is 303,066,044 coins. The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog . CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

CoinMetro Token Coin Trading

