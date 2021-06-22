CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $23.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00638659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038883 BTC.

CoinPoker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

