Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $66,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colfax by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Colfax by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.36. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $205.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

