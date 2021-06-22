Collective Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $221,561.84 and approximately $79,731.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00643402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00076732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00037868 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 227,032 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

