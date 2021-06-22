Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$71,723.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total transaction of C$71,723.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,756.80.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$981.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$861.31 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

