Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.44% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $71,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

CLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CLNC opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

