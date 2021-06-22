Color Platform (CLR) Trading 33.2% Higher Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Color Platform has a market cap of $686,800.49 and $1,513.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.57 or 0.01352724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00365896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003407 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

